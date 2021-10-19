The Kenya Volleyball federation 2021-22 league season will serve off on November 26 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The Men’s first leg is slated for 26-28 November at the Nyayo National stadium while the women’s leg will be played on 27-28November at the KPA Makande Hall.

After the completion of the 5 legs the national playoffs will be played on 24-26 June 2022.

GSU are the reigning champions in the men’s category while Prisons Kenya are the title holders in the ladies category.