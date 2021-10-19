The Kenya Volleyball federation 2021-22 league season will serve off on November 26 at the Nyayo National Stadium.
The Men’s first leg is slated for 26-28 November at the Nyayo National stadium while the women’s leg will be played on 27-28November at the KPA Makande Hall.
After the completion of the 5 legs the national playoffs will be played on 24-26 June 2022.
GSU are the reigning champions in the men’s category while Prisons Kenya are the title holders in the ladies category.
Meanwhile the first round of the national beach volleyball championship is expected tpo be held this weekend at Victoria Sands Beach Hotel in Homabay County.
National league sides including Kenya Pipeline, Prisons, KCB and self supporting teams among them Homabay, Flamingo Ladies and Namwela Youth Club have enlisted to participate.