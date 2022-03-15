Kenya votes for the renewal of UNMISS mandate

Kenya has Tuesday voted for the adoption of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2625 (2022) extending the mandate United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) for a period of one year until 15th March 2023.

Under this mandate, UNMISS will continue to advance the three-year strategic vision to prevent a return to civil war in South Sudan, build durable peace at the local and national levels, and to support inclusive and accountable governance and free, fair, and peaceful elections.

Click here to read the full--> UNMISS Adopted Resolution

It will also provide technical assistance, capacity building, and logistical support to strengthen protection of civilians, implementation of the Revitalised Agreement and the peace process, and monitoring, investigating, and reporting on violations of IHL and human rights.