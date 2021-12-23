Kenya votes to adopt resolution on small arms

The Security Council has Thursday adopted a resolution on small arms under the agenda item, “threats to peace and international security.”

Kenya voted in favour of the resolution S/RES/2616/2021 because:

The illicit transfer of small and light weapons poses a great challenge to the maintenance of international peace and security including in Africa, fueling protracted conflicts with grave human cost.

According to the Permanent Mission of Kenya to the United Nations twitter handle, the threat calls for concerted and complementing efforts by the various United Nations organs and agencies, regional and international efforts and member states.

Further, the mission said it is important that this threat be continually highlighted through the Secretary General’s reporting to help the Security Council specifically and effectively tailor provisions corresponding to the specific situations”.