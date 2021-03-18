Kenya vs Tanzania friendly match called off

The International friendly match between Harambee Stars and Tanzania’s Taifa Stars has been cancelled.

This has been occasioned by the demise of Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli.

Announcing the cancellation on his social media page, Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa noted that: “Kenya vs Tanzania is off and cancelled! In respect to our brothers we have agreed to cancel. Poleni sana!”

Initially the president had given indication that the match will be played and that both teams shall observe a moment of silence in his honor.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“In honor of the late President, we shall observe a moment of silence prior to kick off in today’s international friendly match between the Harambee Stars and Tanzania’s Taifa Stars.

He however, condoled with the Tanzanians: “Our hearts go out to the people of Tanzania following the loss of President John Pombe Magufuli. On behalf of Football Kenya Federation and the entire Kenyan football fraternity, I wish you peace and solace during these difficult times.”

In the first friendly match played on Monday 15th March 2021, Kenya won 2-1, through goals scored by Erick Kapaito and Hassan Abdalla.

Both teams were using the games to prepare for crucial African Cup of Nations Qualifiers to be played later this month.

Tell Us What You Think