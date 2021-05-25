Kenya warns against discrimination over Covid vaccine certificates

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has called on nations to desist from engaging in discriminatory conduct and accept all valid certificates for Covid-19 vaccines approved by World Health Organisation-WHO for emergency use.

Speaking during the 74th World Health Assembly being convened more than a year since the Covid-19 outbreak was designated by WHO as a pandemic, CS Kagwe asked member states to ensure sharing of Intellectual Property Rights with countries to allow for the development of local capacity in vaccine development.

“There is a need to re-evaluate ownership of IP Rights to reflect the true participation in creating the same. Too often, research results and trials conducted in Africa are assumed to be the property of some participants instead of all participants.” Kagwe said.

While regretting the issue of vaccine nationalism, Kagwe called on the global community to address the issue of vaccine inequity as a matter of necessity in order to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines for all.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“There have been clear demonstrations of vaccine nationalism or vaccine apartheid. Such actions will not stop the virus,” said CS Kagwe.

Noting that: “Appreciating the fact that none is safe until we are all safe must mean that to vaccinate generally safe 13-year-olds in one country while denying high-risk adults access to the vaccine in another country is a damning contradiction of this principle. ”

Consequently, the CS wants member states to step up regional and local manufacturing of vaccines by facilitating and fast tracking regulatory and prequalification for local production, especially in Africa in WHO processes.

And further coordinate technology and knowledge transfer on new COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics in all parts of the world with WHO assistance.