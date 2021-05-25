Kenya warns against discrimination over Covid vaccine certificates

Written By: Christine Muchira

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe during a virtual meeting at the 74th World Health Assembly

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has called on nations to  desist from engaging in discriminatory conduct and accept all valid certificates for Covid-19 vaccines approved by World Health Organisation-WHO for emergency use. 

Speaking during the 74th World Health Assembly being convened more than a year since the Covid-19 outbreak was designated by WHO as a pandemic, CS Kagwe asked member states to ensure sharing of Intellectual Property Rights with  countries to allow for the development of local capacity  in vaccine development. 

“There is a need  to re-evaluate ownership of IP Rights to reflect the true  participation in creating the same. Too often, research  results and trials conducted in Africa are assumed to be  the property of some participants instead of all  participants.”  Kagwe said. 

While regretting the issue of vaccine nationalism, Kagwe called on the global community to address the issue of vaccine inequity as a matter of  necessity in order to ensure access to COVID-19  vaccines for all.

“There have  been clear demonstrations of vaccine nationalism or  vaccine apartheid. Such actions will not stop the virus,”  said CS Kagwe. 

Noting that: “Appreciating the fact that none is safe  until we are all safe must mean that to vaccinate  generally safe 13-year-olds in one country while denying  high-risk adults access to the vaccine in another country is a damning contradiction of this principle. ” 

Consequently, the CS wants member states to step up regional and local manufacturing of vaccines by  facilitating and fast tracking regulatory and prequalification for local production, especially in Africa in WHO processes.

And further coordinate technology and knowledge transfer on new  COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics in all  parts of the world with WHO assistance. 

He acknowledged the recent announcement of additional vaccines to the COVAX facility and urged that monies intended for the acquisition of AstraZeneca  vaccine will be diverted to cater for the acquisition of the added vaccines and contribute to the budgetary relief of  developing and middle income countries as earlier  intended.  

This comes even as World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus on the same forum called on Member States to support a massive push to vaccinate at least 10% of the population of every country by September, and a “drive to December” to achieve the goal of vaccinating at least 30% by the end of the year 2021.

Dr Tedros called for an international agreement that; represents all nations, addresses shared vulnerabilities, leverages on shared humanity and reflects what future generations need.

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

