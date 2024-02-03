Kenya welcomes luxury cruise liner, MSC Poesia

The Port of Mombasa Saturday welcomed MSC Poesia, a luxury cruise liner from the Mediterranean Shipping Company.

She is carrying 2500 passengers from different nationalities and 1000 crew members of which twenty are Kenyans.

With a length overall of 294 metres, MSC Poesia is one of the biggest cruise vessels to have docked at the Port, coming barely a month since the port hosted another luxury liner, Norwegian Dawn.

KPA on X handle says it has invested in the requisite infrastructure, to be able to add value and support Cruise Tourism.

This including the state-of-the-art cruise terminal to cement Kenya’s status as a hub not only in cargo operations but also cruise tourism in Africa.