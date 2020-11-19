Kenya Wildlife Service pilot perishes in helicopter crash  

Kenya Wildlife Service pilot perishes in helicopter crash

A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) pilot died early Thursday after a plane crashed at Orly Airstrip in Magadi, Kajiado County.

In a statement, KWS said the accident occurred at 7.38 am during a routine training exercise.

“The plane was an AutoGyro aircraft model MTOSport2010, registration 5Y-KWV which is used for park patrols,” read the statement in part.

Investigations to establish the cause of the accident have commenced.

KWS has since conveyed their condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased pilot.

