Kenya will be fine without President Uhuru and Raila, Kuria says

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria says Kenya will just be fine without President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga.

Kuria says while they respect the President, time is ripe for him to retire honorably after the end of his ten year term.

Speaking at Elysian Gardens in Kiambu County during the launch of his Gubernatorial bid, Kuria said he can never associate with Azimio saying Raila should have retired from politics in 2017 while urging President Uhuru not to get involved in the succession politics.

Kuria is keen on a alternative faction for Mt Kenya that will champion for the needs of the people.

Through the Mt Kenya Unity Forum, Kuria and other leaders led by Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua and Safina’s Jimmy Wanjigi called upon the Mt Kenya electorate to elect leaders who will fight for their rights and foster unity and development.

Kuria said he will prioritize improving the livelihood of Kiambu residents through provision of jobs if elected the next Governor of Kiambu.