Kenya will go through a new phase in my 100 days in office: Raila

Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has called on Kenyans to remain steadfast and maintain peace as the country heads to the General Election in August.

He also promised promising economic transformation should he ascend to power saying Kenya will go through a new phase in his 100 days in office.

Raila who is the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition party leader, on Saturday said he would ensure that the ills that have bedeviled Kenyans since independence and which were the rallying call of the founding fathers including; illiteracy, disease and poverty are eradicated.

He said in order to ensure sustainable economic growth in the country, there has to be a deliberate plan to ensure that farmers are facilitated in order to grow the agriculture sector which he said employs a majority of Kenyans and will help to bring down the cost of living.

Raila who was in Trans Nzoia County to attend the funeral of Jotham Nyukuri who until his death was a member of the party’s trustee board said it was imperative to alleviate the suffering of Kenyans by ensuring access to healthcare.

Raila said that if elected he would work towards reducing the high levels of unemployment through policy interventions that will ensure young succeed as entrepreneurs.

He also said his determination will be to fight corruption and end land injustices in the country to drive the development of this nation ahead.

Contrary to his critics who have argued that his Kshs 6,000 shillings monthly social welfare scheme was unrealistic the Azimio la Umoja leader maintained he had a plan to actualize his agenda for Kenyans.