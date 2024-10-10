Kenya will have pro-people Foreign Policy Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, has said Kenyans will have a pro-people foreign policy that resonates with the Kenyan populace.

Speaking when he hosted former ambassadors at his Railways office, Mudavadi the country must ensure that our foreign policy reflects the aspirations and needs of all Kenyans.

“We want a Kenyan Foreign Policy that is people-based and captures the dreams and aspirations of the country,” said Mudavadi.

The meeting served as a platform to address pressing issues confronting Kenya’s diplomatic service and solutions to enhance its effectiveness in today’s global landscape.

The discussions highlighted the urgent requirement for a Veterans Act to provide comprehensive support for retired diplomats.

Mudavadi recognized the wealth of expertise that the former ambassadors possessed and noted that the knowledge should not be allowed to fade away.

Mudavadi said there was a growing disconnection between the diplomatic service and the younger generation of Kenyans, particularly those in the Gen Z demographic, who constitute 70 percent of the population.

“We cannot afford to overlook the voices of our youth in shaping foreign policy. Listening to the recent conversations around the table and juxtaposing them with the recent upheavals by Gen Z, it seems we have never answered certain fundamental questions about foreign service,” Mudavadi said.

He said young Kenyans were questioning the rationale behind the President’s foreign trips, asking, “Why is he engaging with people outside the country and not with us, the Gen Z?”

“These inquiries are essential for improving the relationship between the government and its citizens. We have a big task as diplomats to respond to those questions,” he asserted.

PCS encouraged the retired ambassadors to help bridge this gap and facilitate a greater understanding of foreign service among the Kenyan populace.

“This engagement is absolutely important. Your platform of former and retired ambassadors will help us tremendously,” Mudavadi said, adding that collaboration between current and former diplomats is essential for progress.

The former ambassadors expressed concerns about their lack of recognition, specifically regarding state honours, despite their years of dedicated service.

“You have spent years serving the country, and it is only fair that your contributions are honored.” PCS noted the need for better resource allocation from parliament to support the diplomatic service.

“We must tell our story to parliament in a structured and organized manner,” he sai.

Mudavadi reiterated his commitment to working on a sessional paper that would be presented to parliament As the meeting concluded, to articulate policy issues and secure support for the diplomatic mission.

“We cannot have a foreign policy that is confined to the corridors of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We must have a foreign policy that is owned by the people of Kenya through their representation in parliament,” he said.

Mudavadi expressed gratitude for the gathering of high-voltage diplomatic and public service experience, emphasizing that this knowledge should not fade away.

He called on the retired ambassadors to play an active role in shaping the future of Kenya’s foreign policy.

“We must tap into this reservoir of resources for the good of the country,” Mudavadi urged.