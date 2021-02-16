Kenya will not relax Covid-19 rules despite vaccine

The government will not relax Covid-19 containment measures even after the arrival of the vaccines in the next two to three weeks.

This is according to health director-general Patrick Amoth, who said even UK which has administered vaccines to about 15 million people is still under lockdown.

He said although the positivity rate has been on a downward trajectory since January, the containment measures in place will not be relaxed.

Amoth pointed out that the private sector will be involved in the exercise adding that a national vaccine deployment and vaccination strategy has been put in place to ensure seamless rollout.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said about 1.25 million front line workers will be first to be vaccinated against the disease in the first phase, followed by those aged 50 years and above and those with underlying conditions.

The director-general was speaking at Kericho County Referral Hospital during the receiving of hospital equipment donated by Hungary.

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony lauded the Hungarian government for the donation, saying it will go a long way in assisting the patients.

Hungarian ambassador Zsolt Meszaros said it is the first time his country is partnering with Slovenia to make a donation to Africa, adding that it will also be built a spinal injury hospital in Nyeri, maternity ward at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Among the equipment donated to Kericho County Referral Hospital are two patient monitors, two infant incubators, nine new stand hospital beds of Slovenian origin, one haematology analyzer and two trolleys.