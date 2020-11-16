AFRIMMA Awards ceremony was a watch party

The 2020 Africa Muzic Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) just concluded this past weekend and was a success. It was a virtual experience broadcasted live through the AFRIMMA YouTube page from Dallas, Texas. There were simultaneous viewing parties in Dallas and Houston as the rest of the world joined in via YouTube. Anderson Obiagwu, Founder/CEO AFRIMMA was filled with delight and stated: “There were initial doubts about pulling this off, but seeing we pulled this off today fills me with so much joy and I want to express my appreciation to our sponsors, the AFRIMMA team, the artists, dancers, video editors and everybody that played a part in making history today”.

There were 17 Kenyan artistes nominated in various categories but only one took home an award; DJ Fully Focus. The virtual event was graced with outstanding performances from Fally Ipupa, Rema, Master KG, Nadia, Eddy Kenzo and Gaz Mawete. Master Cleo was the host and DJ Fully Focus was in control of the music. Master KG was the biggest winner of the night bagging 4 awards in total.

See the full list here:

Best African Group – Umu Ibiligbo (Nigeria) Best New Act – Zuchu (Tanzania) Artist of the Year – Master KG (South Africa) Best Live Act – Flavour (Nigeria) Best Male Rap Act – Nasty C (South Africa) Best Female Rap Act – Eno Barony (Ghana) Best Collaboration – Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode & Burna Boy – Jerusalema Remix Song of the Year – Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode – Jerusalema Video of the Year – Gaz Mawete ft Fally Ipupa – C’est Rate Best Male Artiste West Africa – Rema (Nigeria) Best Female Artiste West Africa – Simi (Nigeria) Best Male Artiste East Africa – Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) Best Female Artiste East Africa – Nandy (Tanzania) Best Male Artiste Central Africa – Fally Ipupa (DRC) Best Female Artiste Central Africa – Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde) Best Male Artiste Southern Africa – Master KG (South Africa) Best Female Artiste Southern Africa – Sho Madjozi (South Africa) Best Gospel Artiste – Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria) Best Video Director – – TG Omori (Nigeria) Best DJ Africa – Cuppy (Nigeria) Best African DJ USA – Fully Focus (Kenya) Producer of the Year – Kabza De Small (South Africa) Best African Dancer – Poco Lee (Nigeria) Best Lusophone – Calema (Cape Verde) Best Francophone – Fally Ipupa (DRC) Crossing Boundaries with Music Award – Burna Boy (Nigeria) Best Radio/TV Personlity – James Onen (Uganda)

