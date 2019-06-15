Kenya Women Teachers Association receives support from MP

Laikipia North Member of Parliament Sarah Korere has urged the Kenya National Union of Teachers to allow women teachers to have their association.

Korere says the association will play a huge role in championing for women rights as well as give young women leaders a platform for growth.

She noted that time is gone when women were gagged and discriminated saying they should allowed to liberate themselves by fronting their rights in the best way possible.

Korere noted that this is not the only profession where women will have their own organization giving the likes of the Kenya Women Parliamentarians, The Association of Women in Media among others as entities where women have come out to represent themselves.

Speaking at Uaso Nyiro Primary school in her constituency where she opened three classrooms funded by 410 Bridge International in Partnership with the Schools Infrastructure Grant, the MP noted that female teachers were undergoing tough times especially those who are breastfeeding, as they are forced to leave their children at home and are expected to concentrate in school for eight hours.

She said KNUT has failed to champion for such rights which the union regards as small but mean a lot to the women.

The MP condemned the recent attack on Wajir Woman representative Fatuma Gedi by Wajir East Mp Rashid Kassim saying the MP should face the full wrath of the law.

She called on parents to be in the front line in championing for girls rights saying they must ensure their girls are in school instead of marrying them off at a tender age.