The national women’s 3×3 basketball team emerged winners of this year’s Africa Cup 3×3 title after silencing hosts Egypt 21-20 in a tense and terse final played Sunday in Cairo.

Kenya staged a comeback to clinch the match in dramatic fashion after Mercy Wanyama’s two-pointer on the buzzer helped them snatch the title of the fifth edition of the Africa Cup.

The hosts cheered on by the home crowd began brightly as their key players Nadine Selaawy and Soraya Mohammed combined for total of 12 points and looked destined for the win when they led 18-15 with a minute to play.

Kenya rallied from behind narrowing the five-point gap after Madina Okot scored two points as Hildah Indasi added two points while Mercy Wanyama contributed four including the last-minute two-pointers that ensured Kenya bagged the win.

Madina Okot led Kenya’s score chart in the final after contributing a total of 11 points while Mercy Wanyama and Natalie Akinyi each had four points as Hildah Indasi scored twice.

The Kenyan team comprising of Hildah Indasi,Madina Okot, Mercy Wanyama and tournament MVP Natalie Mwangale celebrated their had earned win by clutching together and were saluted by the Kenyan contingent in the arena.

The win ended Egypt three-peat quest and set Kenya on Paris 2024 Olympic qualification.

Meanwhile, the Kenya men’s team lost 17-19 to Nigeria in the quarter finals. Hosts Egypt retained the men’s title after piping Nigeria 18-15 in the final.