Kenya women’s basketball embarks on mending the rim

KPA ladies team tactician Mike Opel has been appointed the new national women’s basketball team assistant coach ahead of the Afro basket qualifiers to be staged in Cairo in June.

This development comes a week after experienced gaffer George Mayienga was named team head coach.

The Lionesses finished second in the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 1992 in Dakar and finished fourth in 1997 in Nairobi but has been recently struggling to win games.

The team performance in their last FIBA Women’s AfroBasket in Dakar, Senegal last August was worrying.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



They failed to win a single game in Dakar in 2019 going down 55-39 to Mozambique, 64-51 to Angola and 64-57 to Cape Verde and missed out on the Quarter-Finals slot.

The poor showing started in the 2007 event also held in the same city of Dakar. Kenya had another gloomy outing finishing last and even lost to Madagascar.

This has prompted local basketball stakeholders to go back to the drawing board to look for answers on what is contributing to the downfall of the game.

According to KBF President Paul Otula, there is need for rebuilding in order to make the team compete effectively against the rest of the world.

“With packed schedule of assignments a head for the national team, nobody knows what to expect. We need to regain glory in the continent. Both Coaches are veteran national team players, experienced and well-traveled. In both there’s hope to raise the standards of the game and restore the gallant show of our ladies” he said.

Last week, Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) named a 24 strong member squad which starts training on April 30 ahead of the Zone Five qualifiers expected to bring together Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi, Tanzania, Somalia and hosts Egypt.

KBF Secretary General Ambrose Kisoi, while naming the squad and the technical bench, said Kenya wants to start early preparations to ensure they regain their top spot in the region after finishing second behind Uganda during the last qualifiers held in Kampala in 2019.

Speaking to the official FIBA Basketball website last year, former long serving and much traveled coach Ronnie Owino who also represented Kenya at FIBA AfroBasket in 1985, observed that the team needs to have consistent shooters and dominant post players. This though has been lacking.

“A good team needs shooters, consistency in three-point when open, lockdown defender to match up with opposition leading scorers. At present Kenya do not have this,” Owino said, also emphasizing the need for a versatile player who can play in the post when playing as a forward on smaller opponents and hit the mid-range shot when playing at power forward.

Before Kenya returns to Africa podium, the technical bench must first navigate the tricky FIBA Zone Five waters that include debutants Southern Sudan and perennial rivals Egypt and Uganda.

Between 1992 and 1994 Kenya assembled their best team ever winning silver in the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket in Dakar. They put up a performance that has since remained unmatched.

Tell Us What You Think