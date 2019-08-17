Kenya wrestling team leaves for All African games in Morocco

Written By: Kennedy Langat
19

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

National wrestling team to this year’s All African games in Morocco leaves the country next week on Thursday ready to take part in the continental event which gets underway on Sunday in Rabat.

The team of 10 wrestlers includes John Omondi and Kennedy Koech and Africa bronze medalist Mathayo Maabila who has already qualified of the World Championships which will be held in Kazakhstan next month.

Also Read  Kipchoge likens sub-two hour marathon attempt to moon landing

Others are Alvisa Winrose, Fridah Karimi, Sofia Ayeti and Faith Ngogo. Team manager Eric Walucho said the team is ready to take part in the event after undergoing rigorous training here in Nairobi.

Also Read  Kahata, Enosh to battle for KPL’s Most Valuable player

The team bagged two bronze medals in the 2015 All Africa Games held in Brazzaville, Congo.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The team is among the last group of Team Kenya to leave for Rabat with Boxing and beach Volleyball teams already left for Morocco.

Also Read  KCB Rugby FC seeks a third title in Nakuru
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR