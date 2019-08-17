Kenya wrestling team leaves for All African games in Morocco

National wrestling team to this year’s All African games in Morocco leaves the country next week on Thursday ready to take part in the continental event which gets underway on Sunday in Rabat.

The team of 10 wrestlers includes John Omondi and Kennedy Koech and Africa bronze medalist Mathayo Maabila who has already qualified of the World Championships which will be held in Kazakhstan next month.

Others are Alvisa Winrose, Fridah Karimi, Sofia Ayeti and Faith Ngogo. Team manager Eric Walucho said the team is ready to take part in the event after undergoing rigorous training here in Nairobi.

The team bagged two bronze medals in the 2015 All Africa Games held in Brazzaville, Congo.

The team is among the last group of Team Kenya to leave for Rabat with Boxing and beach Volleyball teams already left for Morocco.