Kenya Yearbook intends to start publishing county editions

The Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board (KYEB) intends to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with county governments to publish county editions.

The memorandum to be signed by October 2020 will see the collection of useful data for the annual yearbook, partnership through customized publishing and photography for the yearbook and sector-specific books.

The revelation was made Friday by KYEB board Member Mr. Mulei Muia when he paid a courtesy call to the Makueni County Government Executive Committee Member (CEC) for Education, Sports and ICT Dr. Naomi Makau who received them on behalf of the Governor in her Wote Office.

Muia who was accompanied KYEB Production Manager Elijah Muli, said one of the objectives of KYEB’s strategic plan is branding and enhancing visibility on the roles of the institution.

“KYEB’s publications also promote awareness on the different initiatives by the country’s stakeholders. Through yearly publication called Kenya Yearbook, as well as other sector-specific books, the board aims to promote public awareness by ensuring citizens and the international community understand and appreciate government efforts in promoting development,” said Muia who is also the Acting Director, Department of Public Communications.

During the meeting, the director revealed that the Kenya Yearbook for 2020 will be completed by August 2020.

He further said that the county governments which publish quarterly and yearly publications, will get them published at a subsidized rates which will be cost-effective.

Further the director said that the county government can get more investors through the highlights that will be made through the publications besides showing the progress the county government was making.

Dr. Makau said that the county government was ready to partner with the Kenya Yearbook saying this would be one-stop-shop that will put the county in the limelight.

“We are already converted, we need to craft a way to come up with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU),” she said.

Speaking separately when the team paid him a courtesy call, Makueni County Commissioner Mr. Maalim Mohammed said the national government was undertaking big projects amounting to over Sh 58 billion in Makueni County.

Mohammed enumerated projects in the road, irrigation and cash transfer programme that residents of Makueni will greatly benefit from once they are completed.

“The government is constructing the over Sh 40 billion Thwake Multi-purpose dam, Konza Techno City, Kibwezi-Kitui road besides cash transfer programme that the elderly, physical challenged and orphans have benefitted,” he said while welcoming the team in his Wote office.