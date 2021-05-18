Youthful Parliamentarians feted for sterling performance in law-making

Kenya Young Parliamentary Association (KYPA) produced a sterling performance in the 2021 edition of leadership awards. According to Mizani Africa, the youthful lawmakers ranked highly in executing their legislative duties.

In the report released by the Non-Governmental Organization Tuesday, KYPA had 8 of its members taking up the top 20 positions nationally.

Uriri MP Sam Nyamita was ranked at position 3 overall on grounds of a decent track record in the discharge of his legislative work both in the chamber and outside the floor of the House.

Other areas under focus in the survey were how the legislators administered the utilization of the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) as well as their input in the initiation of development projects in their constituencies during the period under review.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



KYPA Executive Director Samba Buluma attributes this dominance of youthful lawmakers at the top to sensitization and capacity-building programs initiated by the organization especially aimed at originating reforms in the youth leadership landscape.

“Youth aged 18-35 comprise three-quarters of the population in Kenya and are a great potential source of social and economic energy for the country. Yet, much of this energy is untapped. As KYPA, we want to change this narrative by incorporating these vibrant and robust minds in Kenya’s economic empowerment. This is our time for bold measures. This is the country we have chosen, and we are the generation” He said.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino was ranked 5th nationally for his efforts and contribution to the education sector in the country. Specifically, Owino’s move to offer solutions to students online during the period of the covid-19 pandemic was acknowledged.

“Thanks to the Great People of Embakasi East, Kenyans, and Mizani Africa for ranking us at position 5 Nationally in Performance/Development track record. Nitazidi kuwachosha na kazi,” An ecstatic Owino remarked after recognition

Other young MPs who were ranked highly include Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) at 65.1%, Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) at 64.2%,

Joshua Kimilu (Kaiti) at 62.7%, Vincent Musyoka (Mwala) at 62.0%, Benjamin Mwangi (Embakasi Central) at 62.0%.

Mizani Africa indicated that it strives to be the trailblazer in political, economic, and social dynamism analysis across Africa by providing the most transparent, reliable, and in-depth market insights that can help shape decision-making in the continent.

“As a modern Pan-African research firm we seek to REVOLUTIONIZE RESEARCH industry thru the use of ultra-modern technology like AI for a deeper insight and a more comprehensive data collection and analysis,” the firm said on its Twitter handle.

The report which relied on the opinions of 47,000 Kenyan voters, awarded topmost scores to Thika Town MP Paul Wainaina and his Westlands counterpart Tim Wanyonyi at 65.9 percent approval.

The Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association is a body that was formed in the year 2004 as an association of the 9th parliament with the goal of building the capacity, and effecting the voice of young people in parliament and beyond by setting the agenda of the country towards more youth-friendly policies.