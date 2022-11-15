Kenya youth boxing team to miss World Championship

The national under 18 boxing team which was scheduled to participate in IBA Youth Men’s & Women’s world boxing championship in La Nucia in Spain from 14th -26th November 2022 will not be traveling to Spain due to lack of facilitation by the Ministry of Sports.
The team of 10 boxers (7 men & 3 women) has been in non residential training camp at Mathare Police Depot for a month under Coach Musa Benjamin, David Munuhe & Julius Theuri.
The following were the boxers to travel to Spain :
1.Jane Wangare- Minimum weight
2. Faith Nafuna – flyweight
3. Juliet Akinyi- Light heavyweight
4. Diouf Muemi- minimum weight
5. Dennis Muia – Bantamweight
6. Wycliffe Jesire -Featherweight
7. Joseph Karumba – lightweight
8. Joshua Clive – light welterweight
9. Francis Ong’eta – welterweight
10. Douglas Githaiga Muiya – light heavyweight