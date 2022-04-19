Kenya,Cameroon set for showdown in 2023 AFCON qualifiers

The national team Harambeee Stars has been pooled in Group C of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers despite facing indefinite suspension from world football governing body FIFA over government interference with soccer activities in the country.

Kenya will face five-time winners Cameroon,East Africa compatriots Burundi and Namibia in what football pundits believe it’s a manageable pool for the Engin Firat coached side.

According to the draws conducted in Johannesburg, South Africa, the top two teams in the group will join the rest from 11 other pools at the Afcon finals in Ivory Coast from June 23 to July 23.

Zimbabwe was also included in the tournament qualifying draw on Tuesday despite being banned by FIFA over state involvement in the running of operations of football in the South African nation

“We have included the two countries in the hope that the bans will be lifted not later than two weeks before the first matchday in June,” part of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) statement read.

CAF have set a deadline of mid May for the bans to be lifted or the countries will be barred from taking part.

Should Kenya and or Zimbabwe fail to have the suspensions lifted, the groups they are placed in will shrink from four nations to three with the top two finishers still qualifying for the finals.

🔢 = ✅ Here are the full #TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 groups 👇 Who will reach the final tournament? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SpWgkqt9TE — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 19, 2022

The first two qualifying matchdays are scheduled between May 30 and June 14, with two more rounds between September 19 and 27 and the final two next year from March 20-28.

Ivory Coast, who staged the tournament in 1984 when it comprises just eight teams and was won for the first time by Cameroon, will host a 24-team event next June and July.