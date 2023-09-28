Justin Mirichi, who stars in the film Shimoni, has been nominated for Best Actor in a Lead role for the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) set to take place on October 29, in Lagos Nigeria.

Michiri is nominated alongside fellow African actors from DRC, Nigeria, Uganda and Burkina Faso.

In the award-winning film, Shimoni, directed by Angela Wamai, Michiri stars as Geoffrey, an ex-teacher and former convict trying to reintegrate back into society after his release from prison. Shot against the backdrop of rural Kenya, the film addresses critical societal issues, including sexual abuse and trauma.

Shimoni which debuted in 2022, premiered internationally at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and the African Film Festival (AFI).

“It’s an honour to be nominated for ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ at Africa Movie Academy Awards 2023. Sure didn’t see this one coming,” said Justin after receiving the news.

The AMAAs were established in 2005 as a subsidiary of the Africa Film Academy. Since then, AMAA has since ascended to become the most esteemed and sought-after recognition platform for filmmakers throughout the African continent.

These awards are not merely intended to honour the crème de la crème of African cinema but are also designed to bolster and champion the advancement of the African film industry.

Angela Wamai spoke to KBC’s “Cinemas & Theatres” early this year about the film.