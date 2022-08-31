Kenyan actor Paul Ogola becomes International Emmys juror

The ceremony is set to take place in November this year.

Kenyan actor Paul Ogola will be among the jurors for the 50th International Emmys.

The actor, who stars in the Kenyan crime drama Crime & Justice, announced the news on his Instagram handle.

More than 1,000 television professionals are selected by the International Academy’s Judging Department each year to serve as Jurors for the International Emmy Awards. Jury panels represent current trends in world television programming, as well as a wide range of industry professionals from diverse backgrounds and nationalities.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognizes excellence in television produced outside of the United States, as well as US Primetime programs produced in languages other than English, with the prestigious Emmy Award.

This year’s ceremony is scheduled to take place in November.

  

