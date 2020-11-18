Kenya and Oman pledge to enhance bilateral ties

Oman ambassador to Kenya Saleh Suleiman Al Harthi has reiterated his country’s commitment to further cement bilateral relations between the two nations with a special focus on trade, culture and labor relations.

In a speech to mark the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Oman national day, whose celebrations were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Harthi said the two governments are working round the clock towards realizing the aspirations of their citizens.

“I would like to note that the Oman-Kenya relations have witnessed tremendous development in various areas especially cultural, trade and labor. Yet our two countries are working hard and diligently towards achieving the best that suit the historical relations.” Observed Harthi.

Besides the strong historical ties between the two nations, Harthi says Kenya and Oman have enhanced engagement and corporation on strategic areas of interest as they seek to advance the common interest of their people.