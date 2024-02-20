“Uli & Tata’s African Nursery Rhymes”, an animation project by Sarah Mallia and directed by Chief Nyamweya has been selected to be part of the 2024 Durban FilmMart.

The project was selected among 7 other projects from over 100 applications received.

The two will go through 3 months of training and development to ensure they are ready to meet investors in Durban where the festival takes place.

Speaking about including animation at this year’s festival, Magdalene Reddy, Director of the Durban FilmMart Institute said international markets were looking for authentic African stories.

“Global demand for African animation content is growing and international investors are looking for authentic African stories capturing authentic African characterisation.”

In 2023, the adult animation Big Mouth featured an entire episode set in Kenya voiced by Kenyan actors and was lauded for its animation which was an accurate representation of Kenya’s matatu culture.

Disney, last year, also began streaming an animated anthology series featuring stories from East Africa called Kizazi Moto.

Additionally, Reddy also said African creatives were looking for a good home for their stories.

“Creative talent across the continent are looking for a space to be heard and seen.

“This is the aim of the Animation@DFM programme – create visibility for quality African content on the global stage.”

The seven other projects are:

1.Jay Fly

Produced by Nosipho Maketo van den Bragt and directed by Greg Blyth and Barend Kruger- South Africa

2. Monster Nanny

Produced by Kaya Kuhn and directed by Tafadzwa Hove – South Africa/ Zimbabwe

3. Oarona

Producers AJ Pitre and Thandiwe Mlauli and directed by Thandiwe Mlauli- South Africa

4. R.E.M. (Rapid Eye Motion)

Produced by Ahmad Abdelhameed and directed by Mahmoud Hemeda & Ahmed Thabit- Egypt

5. The Legend of Hyena Man

Produced by Mathew Valerian, directed by Elshadye Berhanu and Joshua Faber- Tanzania

6. The Legends of Bulan

Produced by Ferdinand Adimefe and directed by Azubuike Joseph Duru- Nigeria

7. Unseen

Produced by Annemarie du Plessis and co-writers and producers Devon Delmar & Jason Jacobs- South Africa

With this opportunity, Sarah Mallia and Chief Nyamweya will have an opportunity to pitch the animation at the upcoming 15th annual DFM Pitch and Finance Forum.