Kwetu International Film Festival went took place in Dar Es Salaam.

The first Edition of Kwetu International Animation Film Festival (KIAFF) kicked off this month successfully. The festival has already proven to be a great setting for presenting the beautiful works of world animated films with special focus on East African Animation films. This year, 50 animation works from around the world were presented. The two day festival showcased quality animated films from all around the world, conduct animation film workshops, conferences and masterclasses. The festival was screened online.

“These animations resonate in so many ways. Pride, greed and corruption in Africa, dominate our current narrative. Yet African social systems, proverbs, tales and wisdom have always alluded and provided solutions to the issues that surround power and corruption. Hence, we need to consistently remind our youth through stories such as these, that we are a culture that is defined by respect, dignity, strength, collaboration, unity and truth. A renewed vision of Africa needs to be captured and entrenched, through the stories we tell.” said jury member Edima Otuokon.

Three out of the 10 top awards went to Kenyans specifically in the categories of:

Best East African Film

Winner: From Here to Timbuktu, Kenya – Dir: Brian Msafiri

Winner: From Here to Timbuktu, Kenya – Dir: Brian Msafiri Best Film Made in Africa

Winner: The Legend of Lwanda Magere, Kenya – Dir: Kwame Nyong’o

Winner: The Legend of Lwanda Magere, Kenya – Dir: Kwame Nyong’o Audience Award

Winner: 208, Kenya, Dir: Stanslaus Manthi

Tell Us What You Think