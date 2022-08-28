Kenyan Arsenal fans optimistic of a great season

The Kenyan supporters of English Premier League side Arsenal are hopeful of a blistering 2022/23 campaign after maintaining their winning start to the season.

Rebuilding their reputation after some disappointing Premier League seasons in the past few years, Arsenal can take credit for their performance so far.

Belief until the very end. Players and supporters, together. pic.twitter.com/AHLjwxivil — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 27, 2022

Director General of Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and a staunch Arsenal follower Silas Kinoti says the team has demonstrated winning spirit and can pull a surprise this season.

“MIkel Arteta means business and if we show consistency this season it can end up well.New signings led by Gabriel Jesus and Zincheko are proving to be phenomenal to us.Although league title is not guaranteed, top 4 finish is achievable to cement our place in UEFA Champions league football.The current squad has much depth and the blend of youth and experience is working in our favour.Our technical bench should know that the time of winning the game and losing the match is over. We need points to remain on top of the table” he stated.

Arsenal’s stunning start is a complete contrast to the horror start they made last year, where manager Mikel Arteta was under severe pressure with the Gunners slumped at the bottom of the table.

I almost broke my legs celebrating the Arsenal win it was sensational. I have not slept thinking of the win. Well done men. Here in Kenya I represent Arsenal fans. — George Ace (@George_Ace1994) August 28, 2022

Despite plenty of good work this campaign, silverware still remains elusive for the Gunners, with their last trophy coming back in 2019/20 in the form of the FA Cup.

“Incredible, you talk about levels right now and they are full of confidence, great energy about the team, the new players have added to what they’re trying to achieve. Jesus is magnificent, early in the season but if you’re an Arsenal fan, Saliba’s been on loan he looks majestic, very impressed with Arsenal. They look a formidable team.

“If you rewind it a year, the manager was under intense pressure, the team looked like it had no backbone and there would be change at the club, right now, this is completely different. They have a resilience about them, strength, you can bring on Smith Rowe and change it around, Tierney comes off the bench, you look at this Arsenal team and think why can’t they achieve something?” added Kinoti

Arsenal last won the Premier League title in 2003-04. The Gunners didn’t lose a single game throughout the campaign, in a record-breaking season that has yet to be broken by any other side.

On Saturday, the Gunners came from behind against Fulham to preserve their 100% start to the season. Goals from Martin Odegaard and Gabriel in response to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s opener ensured Arteta’s charges would return to the top of the Premier League table.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...