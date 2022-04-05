Kenyan artist Elsy Wameyo releases new EP ‘Nilotic’

The EP features a song called “Sulwe” inspired by Lupita Nyong’o’s book of the same name.

Singer, rapper and producer, Elsy Wameyo has released her debut EP Nilotic via not-for-profit record label Music in Exile.

The EP tells the story of a bilateral journey of spirituality and personal growth. The debut collection of songs on Nilotic attempt to claim back, fix and uproot the world’s evil while processing frustration and sadness.

As a native of the Nilotic tribes of Kenya, informed by an Adelaide upbringing and singing in church choirs from an early age, questions the commodity of heritage and the equity of societal structures as she unravels her self-identity across six self-produced tracks.

Of note is the third track from the EP called “Sulwe” inspired by Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o’s book of the same name. Borrowing its meaning from the Dhuluo language, the track explores the benefits of cultivating the star within all of us.

Speaking about the EP Elsy said, ““Nilotic is the byproduct of God’s grace in my life. What you will hear is the journey of a confident, frustrated and sad Elsy trying to claim back, fix and uproot the evil of this world. However, what you won’t see is the spiritual journey I took with my Father, where I learnt, through obedience and true faith, that alone I am a mere mortal, but with him I can do all things. This EP was never the point. God, in his full grace, chose to bless me with a product I can use to showcase his works in my life.”

The fifth track from the album “Nilotic” was released late last year as a single. Stream the entire EP here.