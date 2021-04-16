Kenyan artistes are disputing Skiza Tunes Royalties.

A couple of Kenyan artistes have taken to social media to reveal the meagre earnings they have been receiving from Skiza Tunes. You know when you dial someone’s number and you hear a song as a callback tone? That’ most probably a Skiza Tune. Basically, a Skiza Tune is a customized ring-back service by Safaricom which enables you to entertain your callers with your favorite sound or music tunes at a fee.

Comedian Eddie Butita was the first to bring this matter to light. On his Instagram account, Butita posted a screen shot of a payout he had just received. A mere KSh 86 for his song ‘Kidesign’. In the post, Butita tagged rapper Khaligraph and talked about how being an artiste in Kenya is to sacrifice yourself.

Comedian Mulamwah also posted a screenshot of his Skiza earning which was KSH 31. Enraged, singer KRG The Don took to his IGTV to address the matter. According to KRG, whoever is tasked with allocating Skiza Tunes funds is running a con. He exclaimed that no single artiste has received KSH 100. “Yaani nyinyi watu wa kuchukua pesa za Skiza Tune leo mmeamua mtufanyie vituko. How do you tell somebody anatumiwa Ksh 20, 30, 18, 40, 80. Yaani hakuna ata msanii mmoja Kenya sahii ametumiwa ata mia. Nyinyi ni wezi wabaya sana. You are dangerous thieves.” He said

KRG went on to further lament that times are hard as it is on artistes due to Coronavirus. “Corona is frustrating us. You are frustrating us too. Where do you want us to get our money? In Kenya being an artiste has become so hard; you’d rather be a beggar and even get Sh20 at least.”

Skiza Tunes is yet to issue a statement.

