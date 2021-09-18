Kenyan Athletes dominate great show at Kip Keino Classic

Kenyan representatives at the Kip Keino Classic staged a great performance on Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Olympic and Diamond League 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich easily clinched the 1,500m race after posting an impressive performance where she clocked 4:02.41 beating Ethiopian Axumawit Embaye to second place.

“My plan fell in place as expected and it feels great to win again on home soil,” said Chepng’etich, who won gold in 1,500m at the 2017 World championships, before settling for silver at the 2019 World Championships.

“I will take a break before focusing on next year where i want to recapture my title ans improve on my personal best of 3:51.07,” said Chepng’etich.

In the men’s race of the same category, defending champion Timothy Cheruiyot’s absence was well filled as the youngster and World Under-20 1,500m champion Vincent Keter claimed the win.

Keter who registered his first major senior race outclassed Moroccan Abdellatif Sadiki to second place in 3:36.63,with Ethiopia Kasaye Adehena sealing a third place finish 3:38.18.

“I think I am now ripe to dine with the Kings,” declared Keter. “It feels great to win today ”

In 5000m,World silver medallist Margaret Chelimo took the top honours in the women’s race after destroying the field as she dominated the 12-lap race clocking 14:55.27 ahead of compatriots Eva Cherono (15:12.16) and Lilian Kasait (15:17.71).

World silver medallist Margaret Chelimo wins the women’s 5000m race ahead of Eva Cherono and Lilian Kasait#AbsaKipKeinoClassic #ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/H56E1zMhbH — Absa Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour (@KipKeinoClassic) September 18, 2021

“For sure I had prepared well for today’s race. My last race was in Brussels and I am happy to wind my season with a win on home soil,” said Chelimo after the conquest.

Kenyan sprints sensation Ferdinand Omanyala on his part clocked 9.76s to break Kenya’s 100m National record for the 5th time.

Congratulations are in order👏👏.#TeamKenya pic.twitter.com/HkH6aXMFby — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) September 18, 2021

American Trayvon Bromwel won the race in 9.76 ahead of Omanyala’s African record, with former Olympics 100m champion Justin Gatlin finishing third in 10.02.

“I have conquered Africa, next I’m going for the World record.I promised my fans a good show and I’m happy I delivered,” he said.

In 3000m women steeplechase,two-time U20 champion Celliphine Chespol claimed the victory in 9:30.57 while Noah Kibet stunned an experienced field to win the men’s 800m.

He clocked 1:44.97 ahead of Collins Kipruto 1:45.68

The World Athletics Continental Tour event had attracted a galaxy of stars from across the globe during a one day competition.