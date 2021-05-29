Kenyan Athletes post impressive results in Doha a head of Tokyo Olympics

Kenya bagged five gold medals at the Doha Diamond League meeting on Friday night when athletes competed without a crowd due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Men’s 1,500m world and three-time Diamond League champion Timothy Cheruiyot kick-started the season by cruising to a world lead after clocking three minutes and 30.48 seconds.

It was Cheruiyot’s first race since winning the men’s 1,500m race during the Kip Keino Classic on October 3, last year in Nairobi.

“I tell my fans thank you for always supporting me. It was a very good race, anyone could have won. My next focus is Monaco,” said Cheruiyot.

In the women’s 800m, Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon who is also the 1,500m Olympic champion and world silver medallist secured an impressive win in a time of 1:58.26.

Another Kenyan and 21-year-old Beatrice Chebet, won the 3,000m with a world leading time of 8:27.49 sprinting ahead of Hellen Obiri, the twice world 5,000m champion, who faded towards the end of the race and finished a disappointing fourth.

The fast rising and Commonwealth 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal clocked 1:43.91 to win the two-lap race edging world 800m bronze medallist Ferguson Rotich who placed second in 1:44.45.

Norah Jeruto was the surprise winner in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase race after crossing the finish line in 9:00.67 to stun former world champion and Kenyan compatriot Hyvin Kiyeng who placed fourth.

