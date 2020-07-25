Kenyan athletes urged to lead in fight against doping

Written By: Fredrick Muoki
Athletics Kenya Nairobi branch Chairman Barnabas Korir has urged Kenyan athletes to lead a coordinated national anti-doping education and awareness campaign and promote integrity for doping-free sport.

This comes a few days after some Kenyan athletes including top cream Elijah Manangoi were suspended by Athletics Integrity Unit; AIU for breaking World Anti Doping Agency; WADA rules.

On Thursday,2017 World 1500m champion Elijah Manangoi, became the latest Kenyan to be suspended over anti-doping violations.

Manangoi was provisionally suspended in a case of whereabouts failures by the Athletics Integrity Unit, track and field’s doping watchdog organization.

Three other athletes, long-distance runner Kenneth Kipkemoi, Mercy Kibarus and Patrick Siele were also charged by the AIU for violation of anti-doping rules.

Athletics Kenya Nairobi branch Chairman Barnabas Korir and former World record holder in marathon Patrick Makau have urged Kenyan athletes to lead a coordinated national anti-doping education and awareness campaign and promote integrity for doping-free sport.

Other Kenyan distance-running stars who have been banned in recent years for failing drug tests include among others Rita Jeptoo, Jemima Sumgong and Asbel Kiprop.

