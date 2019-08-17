Kenyan athletes who fail doping test to be handed lifetime bans-CS

Kenyan athletes who will be found to have used banned substances will not be allowed to compete again for the country in any local or international event.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ambassador Amina Mohammed issued that warning as she closed the 40th edition of the KECOSO Games which ended Saturday afternoon at the Gusii stadium in Kisii County.

Ambassador Mohammed also said that it will not only be the athletes who will be punished for the vice but all persons involved including athletes managers, trainers and agents among others.

For the past few years Kenya has been in the limelight for the wrong reasons as some athletes were found to have used energy enhancing drugs before competing in international events.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The doping menace forced the country to form a local anti-doping agency to test athletes before competing at any event.

The CS warned athletes who will test positive in doping tests that they will be handed lifetime bans never to fly the country’s flag ever again.

Mohammed also said that it will not only be the athletes who will be punished, but all persons involved.

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation was one of the 13 teams which took part in this year’s KECOSO Games.

KBC managing Director Naim Bilal pledged his full support to the KBC team saying that the Corporation will continue to participate in the games every single year.

Bilal promised to support the team and all members of staff in the effort to ensure that the Corporations achieves its core mandate.

KBC, who competed in four disciplines namely; Snooker, Scrabble, Pool and Netball, were crowned champions of Snooker and Scrabble as the team made a comeback having missed last year’s tournament in Kakamega.

Some of the other teams which took part in the eight day event include; Kenya Film Classification Board, Ministry of Information, Kenya Ports Authority and Postal Corporation of Kenya.

The 41st edition of the KECOSO Games will be held next year at a venue yet to be decided by the KECOSO governing Council, with Mombasa County on the frontline of the host venues which also include Meru and Narok.