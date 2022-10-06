Kenyan bar ranked among World’s Best Bars 2022

Hero bar makes the list again for the second year.

Kenyan bar and restaurant, Hero, located at the Trademark Hotel has been ranked 68th among 100 of the World’s Best Bars. The bar and restaurant is up two positions; it was ranked 70th in 2021.

The winners of the awards famously dubbed “The World’s 50 Best Bars” were announced this week with Paradiso, a bar in Barcelona emerging as the winner making it the first time a bar outside of London has won.

Hero is a bar and restaurant inspired by a variety of comic superheroes as is reflected in the decor throughout the restaurant. It was built to resemble a speakeasy (an illicit liquor shop) with a discrete entrance and prohibition-style bar. The concept was intended to invite customers to be members of a secret space; bridging fantasy and reality, space and food to celebrate heroes from comics and around the world. Specifically the thought leaders, entrepreneurs, athletes, authors, do-gooders, champions of humanity and protectors of the environment.

The World’s 50 Best Bars is an annual list that celebrates the best of the international drinks industry. First published in 2009, it provides an annual ranking of bars as voted for by 600 drinks experts from across the globe. The list represents the ultimate international guide to the world’s top bars and drinking destinations.

See the full list of rankings.

