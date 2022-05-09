Kenyan boxers seeking to bring glory back home from Turkey

Kenyan female boxers are optimistic of good performance to land within the medal bracket at the World Women Boxing Championships currently underway in Istanbul, Turkey.

Led by three experienced pugilists in Africa Zone Three light-heavyweight gold medallist Elizabeth Andiego, Commonwealth Games flyweight bronze medallist Christine Ongare and Africa Zone Three light middleweight silver medallist Lorna Kusa,the team will be hoping to bring glory back home.

It will not be the first time for the trio to take part in the global championships as they have participated in the past events.

Other members in the squad include flyweight Ann Wanjiru, bantamweight Alice Weiyego, featherweight Amina Martha, lightweight Stacy Ayoma, light welterweight Teresia Wanjiru, welterweight Everlyn Akinyi and middleweight Elizabeth ‘Jaber’ Akinyi.

Over 1000 boxers from 93 countries will be out to fight for 10 gold, 20 silver and 40 bronze medals in the two week-showpiece ending on May 21.

Africa will be represented by a total of 43 boxers from 12 countries with Kenya leading with 10 boxers followed by South Africa 8, Morocco 6, DRC 5, Algeria 4, Egypt, Mozambique and Senegal have 2 each while Burundi, Cape Verde, Mali and Sierra Leone have one each.

Burundi’s Ornella Havyarimana says she’s well prepared for the show.

“I have gained enough experience which l will put into good use,” says Havyarimana who made history in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo where she became the first boxer from her country to take part in the world’s multi-sports extravaganza.

Gold medalists will take home 100,000 dollars (Sh11 million), silver medalists 50,000 dollars (Sh6 million) and bronze medalists 25,000 dollars (Sh3 million).

IBA President Umar Kremlev said he was happy the women global championship was taking shape after 20 years of existence.