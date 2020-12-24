Image courtesy of treeseamals.org

This festive season, we are gifting Kenyan brands.

We can never support our homegrown brands enough. This year, how about you add some little thought to your gifting tradition by buying from a Kenyan brand? Here are a couple of suggestions to get you on your way.

Enda Sportswear

Enda is a sportswear that concentrates on running shoes. They have sportswear pieces that designed to help you get the most from each workout not to mention they are good looking. It is a majority black-owned business, with Kenyans holding the majority of the company’s shares.

Suave Kenya

Suave Kenya is a company that recycles material to make cool and functional bags. From denim, to silk, to kitenge, they come up with the most funky designs

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Siri Studio

Siri Studio makes women’s clothes. Fantastic designs and fantastic fabric choices.

Ythera

Ythera makes body mists, butters and oils. They smell great and are are locally crafted with the African consumer’s tastes in mind using quality ingredients and locally manufactured, to drive employment opportunities to Africans.

50-50 board game

The 50-50 Kenyan Board Game is an exciting, entertaining, fast-paced, word guessing game, celebrating over 50 years of Kenya’s culture.

Buy from a Kenyan author

There are some riveting Kenyan novels that have been launched this year. Check out Jackson Biko’s ‘Thursdays‘, Peter Kimani’s ‘Nairobi Noir’, Wanjiru Koinange’s ‘The Havoc of choice’ and many others.

You can also give a digital experiential gift that’s Kenyan-made.

Happy gifting.

Tell Us What You Think