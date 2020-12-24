Image courtesy of treeseamals.org
This festive season, we are gifting Kenyan brands.
We can never support our homegrown brands enough. This year, how about you add some little thought to your gifting tradition by buying from a Kenyan brand? Here are a couple of suggestions to get you on your way.
Enda Sportswear
Enda is a sportswear that concentrates on running shoes. They have sportswear pieces that designed to help you get the most from each workout not to mention they are good looking. It is a majority black-owned business, with Kenyans holding the majority of the company’s shares.
Suave Kenya
Suave Kenya is a company that recycles material to make cool and functional bags. From denim, to silk, to kitenge, they come up with the most funky designs
Siri Studio
Siri Studio makes women’s clothes. Fantastic designs and fantastic fabric choices.
Ythera
Ythera makes body mists, butters and oils. They smell great and are are locally crafted with the African consumer’s tastes in mind using quality ingredients and locally manufactured, to drive employment opportunities to Africans.
50-50 board game
The 50-50 Kenyan Board Game is an exciting, entertaining, fast-paced, word guessing game, celebrating over 50 years of Kenya’s culture.
Buy from a Kenyan author
There are some riveting Kenyan novels that have been launched this year. Check out Jackson Biko’s ‘Thursdays‘, Peter Kimani’s ‘Nairobi Noir’, Wanjiru Koinange’s ‘The Havoc of choice’ and many others.
You can also give a digital experiential gift that’s Kenyan-made.
Happy gifting.