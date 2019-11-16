Kenyan British based para-athlete donates wheelchairs in Kibera

Kenyan British based para-athlete Ann Wafula- Strike is in the country for charitable works.

Wafula who was the first lady in Sub-Saharan Africa to compete at the Athens 2004 Paralympic Games donated 120 wheelchairs to people living with disability at Kibera, Nairobi County.

She entered in the books of records in 2004 when she represented Kenya in the Paralympic games becoming the first African Lady in Sub-Saharan Africa to participate in the games.

She has spent her entire life overcoming the impossible and no matter what obstacles she faces in her bid for success or what category she is in.

However, her charitable works have gained attention from all over the world as she makes trips to different regions to make donations.

Kibera is the latest beneficiary of the charity works as people living with disability received wheelchairs.

Wafula has been out of competition for some time now as she has shifted focus on to charity works.

The athlete will be in the country until Tuesday next week.