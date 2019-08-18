Kenyan chef Maliha Mohammed breaks Guinness World Record

Mombasa based chef Maliha Mohammed has broken the Guinness World Record and emerged the longest cooking chef.

Chef Maliha, cooked for 75 hours non-stop to break the current record held by Rickey Lumpkin from California, USA who cooked for 68 hours 30 minutes and one second in December 2018.

Ms. Mohammed, a self-taught chef, joins a galaxy of Kenyans including renowned athletes like Paul Tergat, Tegla Lorupe and the late Samuel Wanjiru, who have previously shattered world records in various human endeavors. She awaits official confirmation from Guinness World Record.

A thrilled Ms. Mohammed attributed her achievements to determination and her passion for cooking.

“I have always loved cooking. My greatest joy is in coming up with exciting dishes both local and international cuisine, I will forever be greateful to Pwani Oil for their sponsorship and helping realize my dream,she said during a media briefing in the coastal city today.

“I will continue perfecting my cooking skills and look forward to surpassing this record in future. I encourage young people with various talents to aim for the sky and show the world what they have to offer,” said Ms. Mohammed.

The 36-year old chef, who works for a local NGO, added she is keen on showcasing Kenyan dishes to the world especially Swahili cuisine.

Currently, the record is held by Rickey Lumpkin II of California, US, who cooked for 68 hours, 30 minutes and 1 second in December 2018. Indian chef Vishnu Manohar in 2017 spent 53 consecutive hours cooking, while Benjamin J. Perry did 40 hours in 2014.

She thanked Pwani Oil, a Mombasa-based edible oils, soaps and detergents manufacturer, who sponsored her trials. The company paid her fees to the Guinness World Records, equipment, food and other logistics.

Pwani Oil commercial director Rajul Malde hailed Ms. Mohammed for putting Kenya on the world map, adding the company is keen on promoting local talent.

“We are really delighted as Pwani Oil to have been part of Malika’s journey. There are many talented Kenyans who if given opportunity can accomplish great things. We hope the support we have offered will help her realize her potential to be a world-class chef,” said Malde.

Prior to setting the new record, Ms. Mohammed undertook two trial sessions, first in June when she cooked for 36 hours and then in July, for 54 hours, preparing over 100 recipes. She was supported by a team working in nine-hour shifts. Other sponsors were Kenya Bay Beach Resort, Sea Gas who supplied her with free cooking gas, , Sheffield Africa and Farmers Choice.

The Guinness World Records, previously also known as Guinness Book of Records, lists outstanding human achievements as well as unique natural phenomena. Being listed by Guinness World Records is considered prestigious.

Other Kenyans who have previously featured on the world list include Joseph Love who in 1992 milked 30 cows by hand in 24 hours, and Kimani Maruge who became the world’s oldest pupil at 84 years in 2004.