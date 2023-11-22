Maliha claimed the longest cooking marathon (individual) award after clocking 150 hours, 11 seconds, breaking the previous record of 119 hours 57 minutes, 16 seconds set by Irishman Alan Fisher on November 7, 2023.

Maliha claimed the longest cooking marathon (individual) award after clocking 150 hours, 11 seconds, breaking the previous record of 119 hours, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds set by Irishman Alan Fisher on November 7, 2023.

Maliha, who is also looking to receive her Guinness World Record acknowledgement for the longest home kitchen cooking marathon she set in August, endured six gruelling days where her mental and physical strength were tested to the limit.

She is an amazing young woman, and we couldn’t be more proud to stand with her as she puts Kenya on the global map.”

As part of the sponsorship, Sea Gas will help expedite the verification process from the Guinness Book of World Records team, ensuring the chef gets her recognition within five days.

She was excited about this achievement, posting: “The lion, the conqueror, the champion is here! 150 hours, and the record is home. Thanks to all that came through, especially Kenyans who made it to witness this prolific moment in time. Remember, be phenomenal or be forgotten!”

In an interview after she broke the record at 12:34 a.m. on Wednesday, she said: “Embarking on this journey was undoubtedly one of the most difficult yet fulfilling undertakings of my career,” she noted.

“Every second felt like an eternity, but also an opportunity to push beyond limits. This has not just been a personal triumph but a celebration of the resilience that resides within each of us. It has been a journey and labour of love from Kenyans from all walks of life.”

Chef Maliha is no stranger to pushing culinary boundaries. In her initial attempt, she lasted an impressive 90 hours and 15 minutes, shattering the previous record of 68 hours, 30 minutes, and 1 second.

However, Nigerian chef Hilda Baci managed to reclaim the title shortly after, only for Irish chef Alan Fisher to surpass the achievement.

“We are proud to stand alongside Chef Maliha as she conquers new culinary frontiers,” said Amanda Donahue, CEO of Proto Energy, which is sponsoring her quest. “Our support goes beyond the kitchen; it’s a commitment to fueling not only kitchens but also the aspirations of those who dare to dream.”

The chef and her team will now be waiting for official ratification of the record from the Guinness World Record team, with a decision to be made within the next five days.