Kenyan Cornelius Kangogo among favourites to win Houilles race

A strong Kenyan men and women field will compete in the 48th edition of the Houilles 10 kilometre race set to be held in Paris, France on Sunday.

In the absence of last year’s winner Julien Wanders, Kenyan Cornelius Kangogo is among the favourites to win the race.

Kangogo is a three time winner in Houilles between 2013 and 2016 and set his personal best at the race in 2013.

He will be up against compatriot Felix Kipkoech who has a half marathon personal best of one hour and 12 seconds set in France last month.

The women’s race is expected to be fast throughout and features a duel between two top Kenyans; 24 year old Norah Jeruto and 21 year old Gloria Kite.

Jeruto is a steeplechase specialist but recorded a strong 30 minutes and 7 seconds in a 10 kilometre race in Prague in September while Kite ran 30 minutes and 36 seconds in Valencia in January.