Kenyan crime action film to premiere at Anga Cinemas in October

A new Kenyan crime film Mtaa Yangu will premiere at leading cinemas countrywide, beginning October 6 at Anga Diamond Plaza, screening from 7:30 PM with additional screenings at Motion Cinema, Greenspan Mall Donholm; Anga Diamond Plaza, Prestige Plaza and Century Cinemax Junction.

Premiere tickets are selling for KSh.1,000.

The new film promises to transport us to a world of intrigue and drama starring Makovo Mbatha as Gunner Kiprotich G, Sasha Orege as Wambui Kamau, Emily Nene as Catherine Njeri and Mary Kinya as Nancy Lubanga).

The action-filled film directed by Likale Washington Muyonga revolves around Kiprotich, a local gang leader and his gang members who harvest ‘tax’ from the locals. Residents of Mwiki Town take refuge and security from Gunner ’G’ – another crime lord. As if the unrest wasn’t enough for the locals, they start to receive eviction leaflets from the area M.P. (Okelo) played by Nathan Songa and the Governor who have an intention of creating foreign investment. Mwiki Town is engulfed in unrest as the residents demand for their rights and place of home.

Gunner ’G’ is forced to get into a talk with the MP who turns a deaf ear to the plight of the residents. An entitlement G feels betrayed, especially for the fact that he helped the M.P win and get into power illegally. After their heated meeting, the M.P. plots G’s murder using two rogue cops: Lurther and Ben.

G finds love in Catherine Njeri; a resident of the area. In an operation, Ras; one of G’s gang members, kills Njeri’s brother. With the knowledge that this might jeopardize his relationship with Njeri, he decides to bury the truth about her brother’s death unbeknownst to the guilt that would tear him apart. He decides to send Njeri to a medical school as a means of running away from facing the truth and his guilt. To save the residents of Mwiki and his relationship, G hatches a plan to quit his life in crime. However, he first has to rob money from the M.P. Will he succeed?