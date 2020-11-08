Kenyan delegation in Somalia to boost ties

A Kenyan delegation is in Mogadishu, Somalia on a mission to explore investment opportunities and boost bilateral ties between the two countries.

The team led Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Ambassador Macharia Kamau was received by Somalia envoy Mohamed Ali Nur.

The PS said Kenya is looking at trade and business opportunities in the Horn of Africa nation that is increasingly attracting foreign investment.

The talks focused on regional cooperation, business among other issues.

“Great opportunities for bilateral and regional cooperation and trade exist between Kenya and Somalia. As Somalia makes significant progress in business, economic and social development. Security and other historical challenges, though real, must not be allowed to stand in our way” said Amb Kamau.

The political and security situation in Somalia has also played a role in escalating the diplomatic row between the two countries.

The visit by the Kenyan officials is an indication that peace efforts by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Somali counterpart Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo are finally bearing fruit.

Somalia has experienced almost constant conflict since the collapse of its central government in 1991.

The maritime dispute

In March the nations agreed to appoint joint committees to resolve border tensions.

The two leaders discussed a range of bilateral issues, underlining the significance of their joint cooperation in strengthening security along the borders and across the region.

The two countries have been locked in a long-running dispute over sovereignty of an area in the Indian Ocean.

Both countries claim the area – thought to contain large deposits of oil and gas.

Kenya has argued the sea border should be drawn parallel to the line of latitude, while Somalia saying it should be extended in the same direction as its land border.