The collaboration between African creators and Disney + is a powerful one.

Disney + is currently working on a new exciting series set to be released in 2022. It is an Afrofuturist show called Kizazi Moto; Generation Fire. One can never have enough stories that revolve around afrofuturism. These are stories that explore African cultural aesthetic, philosophy of science and philosophy of history that explores the developing intersection of African diaspora culture with technology.

Kizazi Moto part is a 10 part anthology consisting of original features that present a wildly entertaining ride into Africa’s future. It will include stories by creators from Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt. From Kenya, award-winning film director Ng’endo Mukii has been as a creator. Ng’endo is well known for ‘Yellow Fever,’ a documentary-animation exploring Western influences on African women’s ideals of beauty. Her films have won multiple international awards, including Silver Hugo for The Best Animated Short at the Chicago International Film Festival for Yellow Fever, and Encounters Immersive Grand Prix for my first 360 film, Nairobi Berries. I am a Design Indaba ‘15 Speaker and a Berlinale Talents Alum.

Ng’endo works on short animated and 360 films commissioned by local and international organizations. Her unique work has landed her this gig with Disney +.

Each episode of Kizazi Moto; Generation Moto is set to be ten minutes long and will be released across the globe come next year.

