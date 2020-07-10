CS Kagwe mourns first Kenyan doctor to die of COVID-19

Written By: Margaret Kalekye/Sylvester Ruto
Dr Adisa Lugaliki who served as an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at The Nairobi South Hospital

The Country’s medical fraternity is mourning the death of Dr Doreen Adisa Lugaliki who succumbed to COVID-19, becoming the first health worker to die from the pandemic in the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirmed Dr Adisa passed on Friday morning at The Aga Khan University Hospital where was admitted since Monday after contracting the virus while in the line of duty.

“We have today for the first time lost a medical doctor to the coronavirus disease. I’m deeply saddened by this because she contracted the virus while working to save the lives of others who had contracted the virus” he said during his daily press briefing.

Dr Adisa was among eight people who died from COVID-19 within the last 24 hours raising the death toll to 181. The national tally stands at 9,448 after 473 tested positive.

The CS condoled with the family of the 38-year-old obstetrician and gynaecologist.

“It is always painful when life is lost and even more painful when it is a frontline worker and more so when it comes in the line of duty. On behalf of the government I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and on behalf of the fellow healthcare workers who are within my ministry and county governments I also say pole sana,” CS Kagwe said.

Director of Health Dr Patrick Amoth said Dr Lugaliki’s death is a sad reminder that COVID-19 does not discriminate saying everyone is vulnerable to its brutality.

And on its twitter handle, Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) said that Dr. Lugaliki who served as an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at The Nairobi South Hospital contracted COVID-19 disease at the workplace.

Dr Alisa becomes the first health worker to die from the pandemic in the country

KMPDU reiterated and reminded the government and all Private health facilities to prioritize the Welfare, occupational Safety and Health of frontline workers in the fight against the spread of coronavirus in the country.

