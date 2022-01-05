Kenyan drama ‘Single-ish’ to premiere in January

The series will feature 13 episodes in its first season.

Showmax has announced a new Kenyan original drama series, Single-ish, set to premiere on the platform on January 20th.

Adapted from the hit South African series Unmarried, Single-ish follows the lives of three women in Nairobi – Sintamei, Mariah and Rebecca – as they deal with the challenges that come with marriage, relationships, and their careers. It also explores the strong bond of friendship that these women share.

Single-ish will be the third Kenyan original to premiere on the platform after Crime and Justice and Famous. The show stars Gathoni Mutua as Sintamei, Minne Kariuki as Mariah and Faith Kibathi as Rebecca.

Speaking about her role on the show Faith said, “It’s an honour to get to play Rebecca as she explores motherhood and failures of her relationship. Single-ish is different because it’s very relatable and has a touch of the actual dating experiences in Nairobi. It also shows the beauty of reliable female friendship especially when things get bad.”

Single-ish also stars Brian Abajah, Michael Munyoki, Lucarelli Onyango, Mburu Kimani, Lenana Kariba, Dora Nyaboke and Jacky Kaboi.

The show is produced by Insignia Productions, the studio behind popular shows Changing Times and New Beginnings, with Insignia’s duo Philippe Bresson and Grace Kahaki co-directing alongside Robby Bresson.