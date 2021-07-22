Kenyan duo featured on Adult Swim’s singles program

Duma are signed to Nyege Nyege Tapes

Kenyan duo, Duma, has released a new single called “Mambo ya Gizani” currently featured on the Adult Swim’s Singles program.

Duma is made up of Martin Khanja and Sam Karugu who are known for making electronic music. They released their debut album also called Duma in August last year under the Ugandan record label Nyege Nyege Tapes.

Adult Swim is a TV network known for its raunchy adult-themed animations such as Rick and Morty. However, a less known fact about the network is their flirtations with independent and underground music, hence the Adult Swim Singles Program 2021.

“Mambo ya Gizani” by Duma is currently streaming exclusively on the Adult Swim website for now. The duo is set to release another album in January 2022. Listen to the song here.