Kenya´s economy remains resilient amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Kenyan economy weathered COVID-19 challenges to register a growth rate of 4.6% compared to 5.5% last year.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said despite the pandemic the economy has done better than expected noting that the current economic indicators are far better than anticipated.

“I must admit that we have done better than we expected. For instance, even under COVID, the economy has grown by 4.6% compared to 5.5% last year,” said President Kenyatta.

In his state of the nation address the president noted that inflation has dropped to 4.4% compared to 6.3% during the same period last year.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Head of State attributed that these to measures that were undertaken by the government in March 2020 after COVID-19 pandemic struck and the different remodelling approaches institutions have adopted.

“The notable one is the tax cuts we announced in March 2020. These have put 47.8 billion shillings in the pockets of Kenyans, including 14 billion shillings VAT refunds as I directed in March of 2020.” Said Uhuru.

He hailed the the horticulture sector for registering Ksh 5 billion jump in their earnings this year from Ksh 76 billion last year to Ksh 81 billion.

“Our exporters too are re-tooling and turning the challenge into promise. For example, our Fruits and Horticulture farmers, saw our horticulture earnings jump to Ksh. 81 billion between January and June, 2020 compared to Ksh. 76 billion for a similar period in 2019. Earnings from fruits alone nearly doubled from Ksh. 7 billion to Ksh. 12 billion,” noted Uhuru.

While acknowledging inspiring successes of those that have used the COVID crisis to re-imagine their conditions he lauded the banking sector, who he said has begun to re-tool and humanize its model.

“Instead of focusing on profits, it has re-engineered its model to focus on the customer,” said President.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) was also acknowledged for remodelling their approach citing an incidence where the authority converted 1.5 million Litres of illicit ethanol in their custody into hand sanitisers instead of destroying.