Kenyan educationist lands top global job at Save the Children

A Kenyan education specialist is among four new directors appointed to serve as a board member at Save the Children, at a global level.

The appointment of Teresa Mbagaya comes at a time when Save the Children, the world’s first and leading independent children’s organization, is launching an ambitious three-year strategy to accelerate and amplify its impact for and with children facing the greatest challenge to their rights in decades.

Teresa is an education specialist and principal of the global impact investment firm Imaginable Futures, which focuses on building healthy and equitable systems for all learners.

She has an extensive background in education, youth development and digital education transformation.

The other three are Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani from Nigeria, Deepak Kapoor (India) and Larry Kamener.

The new directors, with expertise in education, innovative financing, and climate emergencies, take up their positions this month and increase board membership to 17 from 14, with one of the directors elected to a role vacated late last year.

Board Chair Angela Ahrendts DBE said the Board was excited about the expansion that will include directors who represent regions that are home to the majority of children the organisation works with.

“The new directors will further enrich our Board’s ability to rapidly evolve and leverage our scale to triple our impact for children,” said Ms Ahrendts, who joined Save the Children in January 2021 as the first independent chair of the Board.

“COVID, conflict and climate crisis are undoing decades of progress and create a renewed urgency to protect children’s rights across the globe,” said Ms Ashing, who has been associated with Save the Children for more than 25 years, first as a youth advocate and later on the boards of Save the Children Sweden and Save the Children International.