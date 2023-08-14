Kenyan, Ethiopian authorities commit to address cross-border conflicts

The Kenyan and Ethiopian authorities have endorsed plans to address any future cross-border conflicts between the two countries.

Delegations from both countries who met at Dilloh area, Borana Zone and announced their commitments to pursuing longstanding peace in the Horn of Africa.

This comes after five people including a 15-year-old boy were killed two weeks ago in Sabarei along the Ethiopia-Kenya border.

At Least 80 Ethiopian citizens have been arrested and disarmed along the porous Kenya-Ethiopia border where cross-border conflicts between the Gabbra and Borana Communities have been rife leading to loss of lives.

Authorities have confirmed the recovery of all 44 donkeys reported missing and 551 goats out of the 900 that were stolen last month.

Kenyan authorities urging their Ethiopian counterpart to bring to justice to the family of Kenyan boy killed in the recent attack.

Other delegates lauded the peace talk’s initiative urging the same at the grassroots and village levels.