Kenyan fashion brand IKOJN to open two new stores

Kenyan clothing brand, IKOJN is set to open two new branches in Nairobi over the next two months.

The second store set to open on Saturday, 5th October, will be located at Imaara Mall along Mombasa Road while the third store, set to open on Thursday, December 15th, will be located at the GreenHouse Mall along Ngong Road. IKOJN currently has one store located at the Westgate Mall in Westlands.

The opening of the two new locations will allow the brand to serve more customers at a location that is convenient for them. These locations will also bolster their online presence and e-commerce site.

The IKOJN brand is synonymous with unique inclusive designs that are tailored for the fashionable African woman. IKOJN releases new and fresh collections every 4 weeks that cater to the modern fashionable African woman

Cris Njoki, started the company with KSh. 200 and has, throughout the business’ history, continued to empower women. IKOJN is staffed by women – from the store attendants to the production team. Her passion to uplift women in the community has led her to support various different communities across the country through the employment of women.

Watch Cris Njoki’s interview here.

