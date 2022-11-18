Kenyan film ‘Nafsi’ begins streaming on Netflix

The movie initially premiered in Nairobi in November 2021.

Reuben Odanga’s film Nafsi, starring Mumbi Maina and Kate Kamau is available to stream on Netflix.

The film begin streaming on the platform on Friday, November 18th, a year after initially premiering in Nairobi in November 2021.

Revolving around the touchy subject of surrogacy, the storyline focuses on Aisha, played by Mumbi Maina, and her inability to conceive. When her best friend Shiko, played by Kate Kamau, offers to be her surrogate, Aisha gladly accepts.

However, after a successful round of IVF, Aisha and Shiko’s friendship begins to deteriorate when Aisha has a change of heart concerning the surrogacy.

The film also stars Alfred Munyua, Raymond Ofula, Alex Khayo, Alex Mwakideu, Monique Bett, and Silaiyo.

